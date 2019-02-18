News 2 Know: 2 HPD officers hurt in fiery crash, Vatican abuse summit begins and more

Happy Presidents Day! It's a federal holiday, which means many government offices will be closed.

It's also National Drink Wine Day. Not that you really need an excuse to drink some wine, but that's a pretty good one. So, cheers!

On this day in 1885, Mark Twain publishes the "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" in the U.S.

Today's Weather

A chilly start this morning, but it should turn out to be a fairly nice day. Rain is on the way tomorrow. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC Houston police Chief Art Acevedo speaks during a Feb. 15, 2019, news conference about affidavits that surfaced of the internal investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in January.

Affidavits obtained Friday alleged that “material untruths or lies” were used to get a search warrant for a southeast Houston home last month where a raid turned into a deadly shootout, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Two Houston police officers are recovering Monday after a chase ended in a fiery crash in the Third Ward, Feb. 18, 2019.

Two Houston police officers are recovering Monday after a chase ended in a fiery crash in the Third Ward. Read more >

A federal officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted Sunday at the Candlewood Suites hotel in southwest Houston. Read more >

KPRC A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston.

A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston. Read more >

Texas News

© 2018 The Texas Tribune

Facing an uncertain path to confirmation after ordering a deeply flawed voter citizenship review that seemingly targeted naturalized citizens, Texas Secretary of State David Whitley is now apologizing to state lawmakers for the way his office rolled out the review — but he is still holding firm behind the overall effort. Read more >

World News

KPRC Leaders of the Catholic Church spoke Monday morning ahead of a summit happening week to discuss revelations of sexual abuse in the church.

Leaders of the Catholic Church spoke Monday morning ahead of a summit happening this week to discuss revelations of sexual abuse in the church. Read more >

Yee-haw!

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art.

Eighty-two artists from across the state were recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Read more >

