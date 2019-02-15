News 2 Know: Woman found stuck in vent, Trump to declare border emergency and more

Happy Friday! It's also Singles Awareness Day. So, all my single ladies, put your hands up!
On this day in 2005, YouTube was launched.
Today's Weather
It's going to be a very warm day. Enjoy it! It won't last too long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
'What are you doing in that chimney?' Man describes moment he found woman in vent
Firefighters rescued a woman at a home in northeast Houston after she got trapped in a roof air vent. Read more >
Driver at large after crashing into woman's home in NE Harris County
A driver is on the run after deputies say the person crashed into a home in northeast Harris County. Read more >
Wife questioned after husband's shooting death on Valentine's Day, police say
Houston police questioned the wife of a man who was shot to death in Houston's East End on Valentine's Day, authorities said. Read more >
Texas News
Texas man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 3-D gun
A Texas man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after police found him in the woods with a partially 3-D printed AR-15 rifle and a list of federal lawmakers' addresses in his backpack. Read more >
National News
Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown. Read more >
Buying a home?
What you should ask when buying a home
we are about to show you five critical questions you need to ask before you buy your next home. Read more >
