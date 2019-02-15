News 2 Know: Woman found stuck in vent, Trump to declare border emergency and more

Happy Friday! It's also Singles Awareness Day. So, all my single ladies, put your hands up!

On this day in 2005, YouTube was launched.

Today's Weather

It's going to be a very warm day. Enjoy it! It won't last too long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

Firefighters rescued a woman at a home in northeast Houston after she got trapped in a roof air vent.

A driver is on the run after deputies say the person crashed into a home in northeast Harris County.

Houston police questioned the wife of a man who was shot to death in Houston's East End on Valentine's Day, authorities said.

Texas News

A Texas man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after police found him in the woods with a partially 3-D printed AR-15 rifle and a list of federal lawmakers' addresses in his backpack.

National News

Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown.

Buying a home?

we are about to show you five critical questions you need to ask before you buy your next home.

