News 2 Know: Woman found stuck in vent, Trump to declare border emergency and more

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor

Happy Friday! It's also Singles Awareness Day. So, all my single ladies, put your hands up!

On this day in 2005, YouTube was launched.

Today's Weather

It's going to be a very warm day. Enjoy it! It won't last too long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

'What are you doing in that chimney?' Man describes moment he found woman in vent

KPRC

The Houston Fire Department had to rescue a person who was trapped in an air vent Feb. 15, 2019 at a home near Parker Road.

Firefighters rescued a woman at a home in northeast Houston after she got trapped in a roof air vent.  Read more >

Driver at large after crashing into woman's home in NE Harris County

KPRC

A driver is on the run after deputies say the person crashed into a home in northeast Harris County, Feb. 15, 2019.

A driver is on the run after deputies say the person crashed into a home in northeast Harris County. Read more >

Wife questioned after husband's shooting death on Valentine's Day, police say

KPRC2

The scene of a deadly shooting on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Houston police questioned the wife of a man who was shot to death in Houston's East End on Valentine's Day, authorities said. Read more >

Texas News

Texas man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 3-D gun

Courtesy Marisa Vasquez via CNN

A Texas man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after police found him in the woods with a partially 3-D printed AR-15 rifle and a list of federal lawmakers' addresses in his backpack. Read more >

National News

Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency

President Donald Trump appears in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 25, 2017, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown. Read more >

