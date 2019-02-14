News 2 Know: 3 found dead in Pearland, maps of car burglary hot spots and more

Happy Valentine's Day! Here's hoping you and your main squeeze have a great Thursday.
If you need some last-minute gift ideas for your sweetie, we're here to help. Check out Click2Houston.com/valentines.
On this day in 1972, the film version of "Cabaret", starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, was released.
Today's Weather
It'll be a day that's sure to warm your heart, and it'll be even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
3 people found inside Pearland home were shot, police say
Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Pearland home. Read more >
Man in custody after dragging DPS trooper during traffic stop, troopers say
A Department of Public Safety trooper is at Conroe Regional Hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the Shenandoah area. Read more >
Maps: Channel 2 Investigates reveals high-risk car burglary areas in Houston
A crook flips open your unlocked vehicle door or smashes in a window to get inside. The objective is to steal your stuff inside the vehicle. Read more >
Texas News
How will Texas help Harvey-ravaged communities?
In September 2017, weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey ravaged his city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sparked what became a high-profile spat with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Read more >
National News
Parkland survivors reflect on a year of grief
As the one-year anniversary of the worst day of her life approached, Hayden Korr grew anxious. Read more >
Get in the mood
Aphrodisiac foods for your Valentine's Day
It's no secret certain foods help boost your sexual drive, and for a romance-packed day live Valentine's Day, you might want to include some of these on your menu. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.