News 2 Know: 3 found dead in Pearland, maps of car burglary hot spots and more

On this day in 1972, the film version of "Cabaret", starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, was released.

Today's Weather

It'll be a day that's sure to warm your heart, and it'll be even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

Vincent Crivelli/KPRC Police are investigating after three people were found shot to death in a Pearland home, Feb. 14, 2019.

Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Pearland home. Read more >

KPRC A Department of Publis Safety trooper is at Conroe Regional Hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a vehicle during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop in the Shenandoah area, Feb. 14, 2019.

A Department of Public Safety trooper is at Conroe Regional Hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the Shenandoah area. Read more >

KPRC2

A crook flips open your unlocked vehicle door or smashes in a window to get inside. The objective is to steal your stuff inside the vehicle. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2

In September 2017, weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey ravaged his city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sparked what became a high-profile spat with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.​​​​​​​ Read more >

National News

Joe Raedle/GGetty Images Surveillance video was released Wednesday from security cameras outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day a gunman killed 17 people.

As the one-year anniversary of the worst day of her life approached, Hayden Korr grew anxious.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Get in the mood

iStock/AndreaAstes﻿﻿

It's no secret certain foods help boost your sexual drive, and for a romance-packed day live Valentine's Day, you might want to include some of these on your menu.​​​​​​​ Read more >

