News 2 Know: Deadly shootout in Cinco Ranch, measles investigated in La Porte and more

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Cheddar Day. So, celebrate with a slice on your burger or grated on your salad.
It's also the day before Valentine's Day. Have you figured out what to get your sweetie? If not, we've got some ideas at Click2Houston.com/valentines.
On this day in 1972, the film version of "Cabaret", starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, was released.
Today's Weather
It's a bit chilly this morning, but warmer weather is arriving for Valentine's Day. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
2 men killed, 2 in custody after robbery-turned-shootout in Cinco Ranch, deputies say
A Walgreens in Cinco Ranch and the area surrounding it are blocked off after an overnight robbery, authorities say. Read more >
La Porte Elementary students return to class after suspected case of measles
Students are returning to school Wednesday morning after reports came out Tuesday that a pre-kindergarten student at La Porte Elementary School has a suspected case of the measles, according to the school district. Read more >
Routine maintenance causes dirty, smelly water in Friendswood homes
Imagine trying to bathe in discolored water with a pungent, tear-producing odor. Read more >
Texas News
2 children found locked in dog kennel in north Texas, reports say
Two children were found locked in a dog kennel Tuesday at a north Texas home, according to reports. Read more >
National News
Trump intends to sign border deal to avoid another shutdown
President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President. Read more >
Yee-haw!
How to get rodeo concert tickets for under $10, more rodeo deals
In less than two weeks, thousands of people will be sporting their best boots and belt buckles for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but you don't have to break the bank to go out there. Read more >
