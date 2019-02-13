News 2 Know: Deadly shootout in Cinco Ranch, measles investigated in La Porte and more

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Cheddar Day. So, celebrate with a slice on your burger or grated on your salad.

On this day in 1972, the film version of "Cabaret", starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, was released.

Today's Weather

It's a bit chilly this morning, but warmer weather is arriving for Valentine's Day. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC A Walgreens in the Cinco Ranch and the area surrounding it is blocked off after an overnight robbery Feb. 13, 2019, authorities say.

KPRC Students are returning to school Wednesday morning after reports came out Tuesday that a pre-kindergarten student at La Porte Elementary School has a suspected case of the measles, according to the school district.

KPRC2 Residents in Friendswood are concerened about the dirty water in their homes.

Imagine trying to bathe in discolored water with a pungent, tear-producing odor. Read more >

Texas News

KXAS Investigators said they found malnourished children in this home near Rhome, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2019.

Two children were found locked in a dog kennel Tuesday at a north Texas home, according to reports. Read more >

National News

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President. Read more >

Yee-haw!

In less than two weeks, thousands of people will be sporting their best boots and belt buckles for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but you don't have to break the bank to go out there. Read more >

