News 2 Know: What we know about slain Delaney family, tiger taken to Texas ranch and more

Tuesday's (almost) gone.
On this day in 1924, George Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" premiered at an experimental music festival at Aeolian Hall in New York City.
Today's Weather
Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
'Legacy will live on for years': What we know about slain Delaney family
The Delaney family had a huge impact on the community in Polk County. Read more >
Tiger found by pot smoker in abandoned Houston home taken to Texas ranch
A male tiger found Monday at an abandoned southeast Houston home was transported to its new home Tuesday. Read more >
'The Wonderful World of Mr. Louis': Community comes together to help man in need
We don't very often hear of kindness and generosity of strangers, so when we do, we want to tell you about it. Read more >
Texas News
Questions surround Prairie View A&M officer-involved shooting in Bellville
Questions are swirling around an officer-involved shooting in Bellville. Read more >
National News
VIDEO: Woman slaps 1-year-old to floor on camera; pregnant mom arrested in case
An Arkansas woman is facing charges after video appears to show her slapping her young son. Read more >
As Seen On TV
Does the Lizard Cam leave you blind?
Whether it's a slow drain or a dryer vent clogged with lint, sometimes you need to see what you're dealing with before you can fix a problem. That is where the Lizard Cam comes in. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.