News 2 Know: What we know about slain Delaney family, tiger taken to Texas ranch and more

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor

Tuesday's (almost) gone.

On this day in 1924, George Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" premiered at an experimental music festival at Aeolian Hall in New York City.

'Legacy will live on for years': What we know about slain Delaney family

KPRC2

The Delaney family had a huge impact on the community in Polk County. Read more >

Tiger found by pot smoker in abandoned Houston home taken to Texas ranch

KPRC

A tiger found Monday at an abandoned southeast Houston home is expected to be transported to her permanent home Tuesday.

'The Wonderful World of Mr. Louis': Community comes together to help man in need

We don't very often hear of kindness and generosity of strangers, so when we do, we want to tell you about it. Read more >

Questions surround Prairie View A&M officer-involved shooting in Bellville

KPRC2

An undated photo of De'eddirck Graves.

Questions are swirling around an officer-involved shooting in Bellville. Read more >

VIDEO: Woman slaps 1-year-old to floor on camera; pregnant mom arrested in case

WREG

Video of the incident in which a baby was slapped in the face, as published by WREG.

An Arkansas woman is facing charges after video appears to show her slapping her young son. Read more >

Does the Lizard Cam leave you blind?

KPRC

Whether it's a slow drain or a dryer vent clogged with lint, sometimes you need to see what you're dealing with before you can fix a problem. That is where the Lizard Cam comes in.

Whether it's a slow drain or a dryer vent clogged with lint, sometimes you need to see what you're dealing with before you can fix a problem. That is where the Lizard Cam comes in.  Read more >

