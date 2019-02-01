News 2 Know: Atascocita HS student shot, US leaving nuclear treaty and more

Happy Friday! It's also National Texas Day. Celebrate with our Lone Star trivia quiz, and find out if you're a true Texan.
On this day in 1893, Thomas Edison completed the world's first movie studio in New Jersey.
The warmup continues today, as do the clouds and scattered showers. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
HCSO identifies 17-year-old accused in Atascocita HS shooting
The gunman involved in a shooting at Atascocita High School that left a 16-year-old student injured has been identified, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Read more >
2 security officers hurt after person opens fire on nightclub
Two security guards are in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in southwest Houston. Read more >
Channel 2 Investigates Houston's scratch and dent appliance businesses
If your washing machine shakes, jumps and leaks every time you put in a load of laundry, it's probably time for a new one. Read more >
MAP: Here are the lists of Catholic priests in Texas 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
The Catholic church released lists Thursday of priests in Texas who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse. Read more >
US pulling out of nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the U.S. is pulling out of a treaty with Russia that's been a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War. Read more >
A look at the Space Shuttle Columbia astronauts
A look at the seven astronauts who perished in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster on Feb. 1, 2003. Read more >
