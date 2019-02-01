News 2 Know: Atascocita HS student shot, US leaving nuclear treaty and more

Happy Friday! It's also National Texas Day. Celebrate with our Lone Star trivia quiz, and find out if you're a true Texan.

On this day in 1893, Thomas Edison completed the world's first movie studio in New Jersey.

Today's Weather

The warmup continues today, as do the clouds and scattered showers. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC2 The scene where a student was shot at Atascocita High School on Jan. 31, 2019.

The gunman involved in a shooting at Atascocita High School that left a 16-year-old student injured has been identified, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Read more >

KPRC Two security guards are in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in southwest Houston, Feb. 1, 2019

Two security guards are in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in southwest Houston. Read more >

KPRC2

If your washing machine shakes, jumps and leaks every time you put in a load of laundry, it's probably time for a new one. Read more >

Texas News

The Catholic church released lists Thursday of priests in Texas who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse. Read more >

National News

Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the U.S. is pulling out of a treaty with Russia that's been a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War. Read more >

Remembering Columbia

NASA Space Shuttle Columbia crew

A look at the seven astronauts who perished in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster on Feb. 1, 2003. Read more >

