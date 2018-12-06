News 2 Know: It's Houston's turn to honor George H.W. Bush

It's Thursday, and it is also the day that Houston will say goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush. His family funeral will be held this morning before he is taken by train to College Station where he will be laid to rest.

Below is a rundown of what you can expect throughout the day.

Today's Weather

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Houston region, and heavy rain is expected to begin tomorrow. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Remembering George H.W. Bush

David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush looks on before Game Five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017, in Houston.

Houston will say goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush during a funeral Thursday at the church he attended for decades. Read more >

KPRC The sun rises behind St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on Dec. 6, 2018.

Officers with the Houston Police Department provided mobility and security plans ahead of the events leading up to former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Read more >

Big crowds are expected along the route for the train that will take President George H.W. Bush 70 miles from Spring to the president's library at Texas A&M University in College Station. Read more >

