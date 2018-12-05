News 2 Know: All about George H.W. Bush's state funeral, return to Houston

It's Wednesday, and it is also the national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush. Federal offices, stock markets and the post office will be closed as America pauses to honor our 41st president.

Below is a rundown of what you can expect throughout the day.

Today's Weather

Expect cool, but mostly sunny weather. Big changes are coming for the end of the week, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Remembering George H.W. Bush

President George H.W. Bush is getting a national farewell at Washington National Cathedral before family, friends, presidents and foreign dignitaries. Read more >

Getty Images A photo shows the Washington National Cathedral, where a state funeral will be held for the late President George H.W. Bush Dec. 5, 2018.

Before flying back to Houston for Wednesday’s public viewing, there will be an official goodbye held at the Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital. Read more >

Traffic moves along a freeway in Hosuton on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

Officers with the Houston Police Department provided mobility and security plans ahead of the events leading up to former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Read more >

Big crowds are expected along the route for the train that will take President George H.W. Bush 75 miles from Spring to the president's library at Texas A&M University in College Station. Read more >

