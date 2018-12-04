News 2 Know: Plans to honor America's 41st president

It's Tuesday, and it's also National Sock Day.

That's appropriate considering we are honoring former President George H.W. Bush this week, who died Friday at 94. He was known for wearing colorful socks. Lots of you have sent in pics of your own colorful socks you're wearing to honor America's 41st president.

Today's Weather

Sunshine will be the order of the day, as well as seasonable temperatures. Big changes are on the way later this week, including the possibility of severe weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Remembering George H.W. Bush

From motorcades to flights to public viewings, there are lots of ways that the public can pay their respects to the late president. Read more >

KPRC The body of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol where people will be able to pay their respects to him through Wednesday before his body is returned to Houston, Dec. 4, 2018.

Hundreds of people are streaming past the casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Read more >

Jim McGrath/Twitter A pair of socks that are being worn by the late President George H.W. Bush is seen in this photo tweeted by the Bush Family spokesman on Dec. 3, 2018.

Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest wearing a pair of his trademark colorful socks. Read more >

People in Houston are still honoring the life of former President George H.W. Bush and taking a moment to leave flowers and cards at his statue in downtown, after a night of song and prayer at City Hall. Read more >

The Union Pacific Locomotive No. 4141 is being prepared for President George H.W. Bush's final journey from the Houston area to College Station. Read more >

