News 2 Know: One killed in possible gang-related shootout, New Year's Eve weather and more

Today's Weather

The rain will clear out in time for New Year's Eve celebrations, but it won't be gone long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC Deputies are investigating after an overnight shootout in northeast Harris County least one dead, Dec. 31, 2018.

Multiple shell casing and a gun were left in the road after an overnight shootout in northeast Harris County. Read more >

A shooting in northeast Harris County has left a 7-year-old girl dead and her mother wounded in the arm, sheriff's deputies said. Read more >

KPRC A K9 officer was rushed to the vet after it was injured while searching for one of three men involved in a cell phone store burglary, Dec. 31, 2018.

A K-9 officer was rushed to the veterinarian after an attempted burglary at a cellphone store just north of downtown, police said. Read more >



Texas News

A masked man wearing tactical-style clothing and carrying a loaded gun was arrested while he was en route to a church to fulfill a "prophecy," according to officials. Read more >

National News

A lion killed a worker Sunday at a North Carolina zoological park after it escaped a locked enclosure during a routine cleaning, officials said. Read More >

AFC Wild Card Game

The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card game at 3:35 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. exclusively at Ticketmaster.com. Read More >

