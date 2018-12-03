News 2 Know: Everything you need to know about plans to honor George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died late Friday in Houston. There are lots of events planned this week to honor America's 41st president. We'll have lots of livestreams over the next few days, as well. Below is everything you need to know.

Today's Weather

The week will start with pleasant weather, but some big changes are coming later. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Remembering George H.W. Bush

From motorcades to flights to public viewings, there are lots of ways that the public can pay their respects to the late president. Read more >

President Donald Trump sent Air Force One to Houston to transport former President George H.W. Bush's casket to Washington, D.C. Read more >

Mayor Sylvester Turner will host a public memorial to pay tribute to former President George H.W. Bush on Monday night. Read more >

Former President George H.W. Bush's casket will be transported by train Thursday. Read more >

Former President George H.W. Bush's dog laying next to his casket.

A moving photo of former President George H.W. Bush's dog, Sully, lying next to his casket was taken on Sunday following his death Friday night. Read more >

