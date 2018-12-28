News 2 Know: Beloved Houston market closing, oldest WWII war veteran dies and more

We made it to the last Friday of 2018! Enjoy the weekend and be sure to celebrate the New Year (responsibly).

Today is also National Chocolate Candy Day so grab a Snickers, Milky Way, M&M's, Reese's or whatever your favorite chocolate candy is and enjoy the day. We can all start our New Year diets next week.

Today's Weather

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are back after Thursday's strong storms. Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC A man is recovering after an attempted home invasion ended in a shootout, Dec. 27, 2018.

A man is in the hospital and multiple gunmen are still at large after an attempted home invasion in west Houston, police said. Read more >

What started as a search for a chase suspect, ended with the recovery of a body along Buffalo Bayou of someone entirely different. Read more >

The beloved Canino Produce Houston Farmers Market is closing in Houston. Read more >



Texas News

Associated Press

Richard Overton, the oldest World War II veteran, has died at the age of 112. Read more >

National News

A transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens temporarily lit up the New York City skyline in a brilliant blue Thursday night. Read More >

Weekend Family Fun

Your kiddos have been out of school now for a week, and maybe you still have holiday guests.

In today’s Freebie Friday, we've got a few ideas to get everyone out of the house. Read More >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.