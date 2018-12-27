News 2 Know: Storms winding down, Miley is married and more

It was kind of a wild start to Thursday for us weather-wise, but calmer weather is on the horizon. Check the forecast update below.

Today is also National Fruitcake Day. So, yay? I mean, I'm not a fruitcake person. If you are, then celebrate with a slice of the cake that some shun.

Today's Weather

The strong storms that moved through early this morning are pushing east of the region. A tornado watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC A vehicle is seen stuck in flood waters on a road in Pasadena, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2018.

A strong line of storms is pushing through the Houston area Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain to parts of the area. Read more >

More than 13,000 customers were without power Thursday morning as a line of strong storms moved through the Houston area. Read more >

KPRC A woman had to be rescued from her car after the slick roads caused her vehicle to flip, Dec. 27, 2018.

A woman is fighting for her life after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in west Houston. Read more >



Texas News

An 8-year-old migrant's last days were a blur of border patrol stations and hospital visits in a location about 2,000 miles from his family's home in Guatemala. Read more >

National News

Colin O'Brady/Instagram via CNN Colin O'Brady documents his finish Wednesday on Instragram.

American endurance athlete Colin O'Brady became the first person to cross Antarctica solo without help after 54 days traversing the barren, frigid continent, he said in an Instagram post. Read More >

Congrats!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married.​​​​​​​ Read More >

