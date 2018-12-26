News 2 Know: Police looking for husband they say shot wife, tips for holiday returns and more

It's the day after Christmas, which means it's a but day for return (don't worry, we won't tell). Below, KPRC2 Consumer Expert Amy Davis shares some tips to make returns easy.

Today is also National Thank You Note Day, so if you loved your gift or appreciated a thoughtful gesture take a minute to write someone a nice note.

Today's Weather

Severe weather is incoming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC A wife is in the hospital after an argument with her husband ended in a shooting, Dec. 25, 2018.

Christmas Day turned sour for a wife after an argument with her husband ended in a shooting. Read more >

KPRC A man is in critical condition after being shot several times in a drive-by shooting, police said.

A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting just northeast of downtown. Read more >

An officer with the Houston Police Department fired one shot at a man who was harassing drivers in traffic in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening, the department said. Read more >



Texas News

An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody in New Mexico early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month. Read more >

National News

A plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tuesday, leaving one person dead. Read More >

Holiday Return Tips

The presents are all opened and dinner is devoured. Now you have to make some decisions about what to do with the gifts that don't fit, that you don't want or that you just don't like. Read More >

