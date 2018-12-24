News 2 Know: 2 HPD officer injured in fiery crash, apartment burglarized for second time and more

Happy Christmas Eve! Christmas is tomorrow and NORAD is already tracking Santa's progress as he makes his way across the globe.

Today is also National Eggnog Day, so be sure to pick some up before heading to your holiday parties this evening.

The weather is shaping up to be a typical, warm(ish) Houston Christmas. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Two Houston police officers are in the hospital after their car burst into flames following a rollover crash caused by a drunk driver in southeast Houston, police said. Read more >

On Saturday, Agnes Ramirez came home to her Briar Forest apartment to find it ransacked by two men who stole some of the presents under her tree and whatever valuables they could find in her bedroom. Read more >

“My Robbie, Robbie is not here, Robbie is not here,” said a grieving Marguerite Daniels as she called out for her beloved son, Robbie, Saturday evening. Read more >

A single mom is getting the attention by sprinkling a little magic in customers coffee. Read more >

The guessing days are over. The North American Aerospace Defense Command and its top-notch radar system will tell you when to get your cookies and milk ready for Santa's arrival. Read more >



What a night for the history books as North Shore High School brings home the state title following a miracle Hail Mary play in the match against Duncanville High School. Read more >

