News 2 Know: 2 HPD officer injured in fiery crash, apartment burglarized for second time and more

Happy Christmas Eve! Christmas is tomorrow and NORAD is already tracking Santa's progress as he makes his way across the globe.
Today is also National Eggnog Day, so be sure to pick some up before heading to your holiday parties this evening.
Today's Weather
The weather is shaping up to be a typical, warm(ish) Houston Christmas. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
2 HPD officers injured in fiery crash caused by drunk driver, police say
Two Houston police officers are in the hospital after their car burst into flames following a rollover crash caused by a drunk driver in southeast Houston, police said. Read more >
Single mother's apartment burglarized for second time before holiday in Energy Corridor
On Saturday, Agnes Ramirez came home to her Briar Forest apartment to find it ransacked by two men who stole some of the presents under her tree and whatever valuables they could find in her bedroom. Read more >
Mother grieves for son who was hit, killed by vehicle while rollerskating in north Harris County
“My Robbie, Robbie is not here, Robbie is not here,” said a grieving Marguerite Daniels as she called out for her beloved son, Robbie, Saturday evening. Read more >
Texas News
Single mom opens Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop in Corpus Christi
A single mom is getting the attention by sprinkling a little magic in customers coffee. Read more >
National News
NORAD will track Santa despite government shutdown
The guessing days are over. The North American Aerospace Defense Command and its top-notch radar system will tell you when to get your cookies and milk ready for Santa's arrival. Read more >
One For The Books
Hail Mary for North Shore High School earns team state title
What a night for the history books as North Shore High School brings home the state title following a miracle Hail Mary play in the match against Duncanville High School. Read more >
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.