News 2 Know: Holiday travel begins, government shutdown looms and more

Happy Friday! There are only four days left until Christmas.

According to AAA, it's the busiest travel day of the season. Millions of people will hit the road to travel for the holiday, so patience will be a virtue. Experts recommend you get plenty of rest and have your vehicle checked out before you hit the road.

We've put together some helpful resources for holiday travel. Click here to check out our travel hacks for the holidays.

Today's Weather

Winter officially arrives today, which means today is also the shortest amount of daylight we'll get all year. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC One juvenile and three men were taken into custody after a hit and run and in a foot chase, Dec. 21, 2018.

A hit and run ended in a foot chase just east of downtown. Read more >

KPRC Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot several times while sitting in his car, Dec. 21, 2018.

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times. Read more >

Chances are, if you blink, you'll miss it. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2 An aerial view of the water tower in Needville on Dec. 20, 2018.

Many people in the Fort Bend County town of Needville believe the downtown water tower is a diamond in the rough that, with a little polish, can become a focal point for small businesses and tourists. Read more >

National News

John Moore/Getty Images The fence marking the U.S.-Mexico border is seen at sunset on July 22, 2018, in Nogales, Arizona.

President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown as the Republican-led House approved a package Thursday with his $5.7 billion request that is almost certain to be rejected by the Senate. Read more >



Don't go, Rachel!

KPRC2's Rachel McNeill

KPRC2 anchor Rachel McNeill is moving to Arizona and leaving Channel 2 at the end of the month. Read more >

