News 2 Know: Woman shoots husband, new food stamps restrictions and more

It's Thursday, which means we're closing in on one of the busiest travel days of the year -- the Friday before Christmas. There are only four days left until Christmas.

Today is also National Re-gifting Day. Now's your chance to get rid of that crazy sweater-battery-powered-lights combo that your aunt gave you because she thought it was hilarious!

Today's Weather

We're finally seeing some sunshine, but the winds are going to be kicking. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

Deputies are investigating after a woman shot her husband, deputies said. Read more >

Authorities are searching for the estranged husband of a woman whose body was found in a ditch, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office. Read more >

Guadalupe Rojas has worked with Subway for six years. Whether in English or Spanish, she builds to please for the constant stream of customers that walk through her sandwich shop's front doors. Read more >

Texas News

Texas’ rate of tuberculosis cases was nearly twice the national rate in 2017 with 1,127 cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Read more >

National News

The Trump administration is setting out to do what this year's farm bill didn't: tighten work requirements for millions of Americans who receive federal food assistance. Read more >

Get in the holiday spirit

Grab your Mariah Carey vocals. 'Tis the season for Christmas caroling. Read more >

