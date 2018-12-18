News 2 Know: Dense fog causes problems, baby monitor gets hacked and more

Good morning. Commuters were met with a wall of fog Tuesday morning that has already caused a fatal accident and school and flight delays in the Houston area, and it is not expected to lift until the late morning, early afternoon.
Today is also National Answer the Phone like Buddy the Elf Day. So, don't be shy to get a little festive with your greetings.
Today's Weather
Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the dense fog in the area and what we can expect for the rest of the week.
Local News
Man hacks wireless baby monitor, makes vulgar threats to family
Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a Memorial family’s report that someone hacked into their Nest Wi-Fi camera network and pretended to kidnap their son. Read more >
Sole finalist for Katy ISD superintendent named
On Monday night, Katy Independent School District board members named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools. Read more >
Medical leeches help some botched cosmetic surgery patients heal
Are you thinking of having a little nip or tuck to improve your appearance? You're not alone -- 17.5 million folks had a little work done last year. Read more >
Texas News
Texas sees uptick in executions, death sentences in 2018
Texas again executed far more inmates than any other state in 2018, according to year-end reports released Friday by two groups critical of the death penalty. Read more >
National News
Judge sentences poacher to watch Bambi once a month
A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again. Read more >
