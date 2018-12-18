News 2 Know: Dense fog causes problems, baby monitor gets hacked and more

Good morning. Commuters were met with a wall of fog Tuesday morning that has already caused a fatal accident and school and flight delays in the Houston area, and it is not expected to lift until the late morning, early afternoon.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the dense fog in the area and what we can expect for the rest of the week.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a Memorial family’s report that someone hacked into their Nest Wi-Fi camera network and pretended to kidnap their son. Read more >

Katy ISD Ken Gregorski was named the lone finalist for the Katy ISD superintendent.

On Monday night, Katy Independent School District board members named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools. Read more >

Are you thinking of having a little nip or tuck to improve your appearance? You're not alone -- 17.5 million folks had a little work done last year. Read more >

Texas again executed far more inmates than any other state in 2018, according to year-end reports released Friday by two groups critical of the death penalty. Read more >

A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again. Read more >

From spouses and parents to co-workers, your gift list may be long this holiday season. However, many of us are short on ideas. Consumer expert Amy Davis is reminding you of some of the best products she tested this year that would make great gifts. Read more >

