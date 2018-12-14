News 2 Know: 'Disturbing' video leads to arrest, record deficit and more

Welcome to Friday -- the end of the work week. There are only 11 days until Christmas and 17 days until the end of 2018.

La Porte Police Department Buford Crowell has been charged with aggravated assault of a child after his sister found a disturbing video on his phone, police said.

A La Porte man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography is back home after bonding out of jail Thursday. Read more >

KPRC2 The HISD vote on the privatization of underperforming schools on Dec. 13, 2018.

In a narrow vote of 5 to 4, Houston Independent School District board members voted against the privatization of four low-performing schools in the district. Read more >

Every time you buy an airline ticket, clear security and board a plane in Houston, $4.50 of your money goes to a billion-dollar project for a new terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport. Read more >

Cliff Waters couldn’t have been happier when a representative for the private company developing a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston offered to buy his Freestone County land. With power lines slicing his property in two, he had already been itching to get rid of the land before Texas Central Partners LLC approached him. Read more >

The federal budget deficit surged to a record for the month of November of $204.9 billion, but a big part of the increase reflected a calendar quirk. Read more >

