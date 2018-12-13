News 2 Know: Cold weather moving in, Apple is expanding in Austin and more

Welcome to Thursday. It's also National Cocoa Day, and that's a perfectly good excuse to indulge in that chocolatey goodness.
Today's Weather
Speaking of cocoa, tonight might be a good time to make a cup. Cold, windy weather will move into the area tonight. Oh, and the flurry chances are out of the forecast now. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Neighbors remember 1 of 2 people killed in crash on Grand Parkway
Two people were killed Wednesday in a multivehicle crash on the Grand Parkway. Read more >
Fort Bend ISD high school to operate on two-hour delay due to power outage
Kempner High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District will be starting two hours late Thursday Morning. Read more >
An update on KPRC2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley's cancer battle
From the start, our colleague and friend, chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley allowed us to follow his cancer journey. Read more >
Texas News
Apple spending $1 billion on new campus in Austin
Apple is putting more detail on its plan to create 20,000 jobs in the United States over the next five years. Read more >
National News
What to expect if there's a partial government shutdown
A possible partial government shutdown is less than two weeks away with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats locked in a dispute over border security and no resolution in sight. Read more >
Free Shipping Day is tomorrow
Get those orders in: Free Shipping Day promises to deliver by Christmas
Did you know? Free shipping day is upon us: This year, it's set for Friday. Read more >
