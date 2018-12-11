News 2 Know: Time's Person of the Year, warm up coming and more

Happy Tuesday, and National App Day! Speaking of apps, do you have ours? (See what I did there?) We've got a news app, a weather app, a hurricane tracker app and a high school football app. Just go to click2houston.com/mobile to download them.
Now, on to the news.
Today's Weather
we started a bit cold this morning, but warmer temperatures aren't too far away. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Teen dies after being shot by uncle during argument, police say
A teenager died after being shot by his uncle Monday night during a heated argument at a southwest Houston home, according to police. Read more >
Man rescued after falling into manhole at Houston truck stop
Crews rescued a man Tuesday after he fell into a manhole at a southwest Houston truck stop. Read more >
District 6 special election Tuesday to find replacement for Sen. Sylvia Garcia
The special election being held to fill a vacant position in District 6 of the Texas State Senate will take place Tuesday. Read more >
Texas News
No jail time for former Baylor fraternity president accused of rape
A Texas judge on Monday accepted a plea bargain allowing a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape to avoid serving jail time, marking at least the third time the judge has approved probation or little jail time for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students. Read more >
National News
Winter storm clears but thousands left in the dark
The Southeast's first winter storm of the season has faded, with clear conditions expected Tuesday, but tens of thousands of people remain without power after the weekend's record-setting snow. Read more >
Person of the Year
Jamal Khashoggi, journalists named Time's Person of the Year
Time magazine has chosen "The Guardians," a group of journalists who have been targeted for their work, as Person of the Year. Read more >
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.