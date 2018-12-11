News 2 Know: Time's Person of the Year, warm up coming and more

Happy Tuesday, and National App Day! Speaking of apps, do you have ours? (See what I did there?) We've got a news app, a weather app, a hurricane tracker app and a high school football app. Just go to click2houston.com/mobile to download them.

Now, on to the news.

Today's Weather

we started a bit cold this morning, but warmer temperatures aren't too far away. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC People stand outside a southwest Houston home after a shooting turned deadly Dec. 11, 2018.

A teenager died after being shot by his uncle Monday night during a heated argument at a southwest Houston home, according to police. Read more >

Crews rescued a man Tuesday after he fell into a manhole at a southwest Houston truck stop. Read more >

KPRC 2 Sylvia Garcia walking outside on Nov. 9, 2018.

The special election being held to fill a vacant position in District 6 of the Texas State Senate will take place Tuesday. Read more >

Texas News

Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons

A Texas judge on Monday accepted a plea bargain allowing a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape to avoid serving jail time, marking at least the third time the judge has approved probation or little jail time for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students. Read more >

National News

CNN Video

The Southeast's first winter storm of the season has faded, with clear conditions expected Tuesday, but tens of thousands of people remain without power after the weekend's record-setting snow. Read more >

Person of the Year

CNN Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Time magazine has chosen "The Guardians," a group of journalists who have been targeted for their work, as Person of the Year.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.