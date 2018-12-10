News 2 Know: Woman convicted of abusing stepson to be sentenced, protect your packages and more

It's Monday, and while Houston is dealing with the cold, thousands in the southeastern part of the country have been left stranded and without power due to severe winter storms.

Today is also National Lager Day, so stay inside, watch some TV and celebrate the day by enjoying a cold one.

Today's Weather

Wintery conditions are sticking around, but the sun is finally coming out after three days of chilly, cloudy weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC SWAT officer are on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, Dec. 10, 2018.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to a southwest Houston apartment complex after police say a man barricaded himself inside a unit. Read more >

KPRC 2 Tami Bleimeyer in court after being accused of abusing and locking stepson in a closet on Nov. 27, 2018.

Sentencing to begin for stepmother convicted of abusing stepson. Read more >

A trip to the gas station led to a headache for one man who says his landscaping truck and equipment were stolen in a matter of seconds. Read more >

Texas News

Joseph Garcia was four years into a 50-year sentence for a 1996 Bexar County murder when he joined six other inmates who escaped prison, went on the run and killed Irving Police officer Aubrey Hawkins in a Christmas Eve robbery. Read more >

National News

Former FBI Director James Comey asked American voters Sunday night to end Donald Trump's presidency with a "landslide" victory for his opponent in 2020. Read more >

Prevent Porch Pirates

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Porch thieves are bold, brazen and they are everywhere this holiday season, stealing packages right off the porches of homeowners even as security cameras record video of their crimes. Read more >

