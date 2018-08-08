News 2 Know for Aug. 8, 2018

It's Wednesday, and that means we're halfway through the work week.

It's also National Frozen Custard Day. Ice cream vendors, Archie and Elton Kohr, invented frozen custard on Coney Island, New York in 1919 when they found that adding egg yolks to ice cream created a smoother texture and helped the ice cream stay cold longer, according to National Day Calendar. Check with your favorite custard shop and see if they might be offering some deals to celebrate.

Today's Weather

It's going to be another hot day with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

A woman was found dead Wednesday inside an apartment in north Houston, police said. More>

With the swing of the bat and strike of the ball, on a breezy Sunday morning, a game of cricket gets underway in a vacant field in far southwest Houston. More>

John Moore/Getty Images

Early voting begins Wednesday for the proposed Harris County flood bond. More>

Texas News

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas is set to hear arguments on whether he should end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a case that could tee up a fast track for the issue to hit the Supreme Court this fall. More>

National & World News

Getty Images/Tesla/CNNMoney

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is gearing up to lead a buyout of the electric car maker in a stunning move that would end the maverick company's eight-year history trading on the stock market. More>

A bridegroom has been credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast last week. More>

Just for fun

Courtesy Kristopher Grunert via CNN The museum channels Bond's high tech reputation.

James Bond movies are known for their incredible backdrops -- from Canada's natural beauty in the spectacular opening sequence of 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me" to a colorful Mexico City in 2015's "Spectre." More>

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.