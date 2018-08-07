News 2 Know for Aug. 7, 2018

Happy Tuesday, and Purple Heart Day!

On this day in 1782, then-General George Washington created a purple, heart-shaped decoration that was to be presented to soldiers for "any singularly meritorious action." We now know that decoration as the Purple Heart medal, which bears the bust of Washington.

It's August, so it should come as no surprise that it will be another hot one. However, there's still a decent shot at scattered thunderstorms today, so keep the umbrella handy. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help identifying the man they said is responsible for killing an 83-year-old man on Sunday. More>

Roberto Osuna needed five pitches for a clean inning and a nice on-field impression on his new teammates. More>

It’s another first for the city of Houston: Our city will be among the first in the country to experience fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless technology. More>

A soon to be Texas A&M University graduate is giving 'see you later alligator' a whole new meaning. More>

Authorities say twin fires known as the Mendocino Complex Fire have become California’s largest wildfire in history. More>

China claims to have successfully tested its first hypersonic aircraft, a big step forward in aerospace technology that could intensify pressure on the US military. More>

A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban. More>

