News 2 Know for Aug. 6, 2018

You might want to keep the umbrella handy because there's a decent chance at rain today. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Local News

The Chambers County Sheriff Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Baytown police officer last seen Thursday. More>

A clerk who is accused of selling alcohol to a teen driver involved in a deadly crash was arrested Sunday. More>

A man accused of fatally stabbing his two children Saturday was found in Pasadena with a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound, Houston police said. More>

Texas News

Human remains were recovered during the search for 3-year-old Rayven Shields, officials with the Bryan Police Department said. More>

National & World News

Poweshiek County Emergency Mgmt via CNN University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been missing from Brooklyn, Iowa, since July 18, 2018.

On Sunday, nearly three weeks after her daughter went missing, Laura Calderwood learned that a woman's body had been found in rural Iowa. More>

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Demi Lovato performs at The Forum on March 2, 2018, in Inglewood, California.

Pop star Demi Lovato addressed fans for the first time since her apparent drug overdose last month. More>

Just for fun

iStock/VCTStyle﻿

For one, Andy Warhol was born on this day in 1927. What commercial food product is he famous for painting? Take the quiz>

