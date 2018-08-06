News 2 Know for Aug. 6, 2018

Welcome to Monday and another work week.
You might want to keep the umbrella handy because there's a decent chance at rain today. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Search continues for missing Baytown police officer
The Chambers County Sheriff Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Baytown police officer last seen Thursday. More>
Clerk arrested in connection with suspected drunken driving crash that killed 2 teens in Atascocita
A clerk who is accused of selling alcohol to a teen driver involved in a deadly crash was arrested Sunday. More>
Father accused of fatally stabbing his 2 kids charged with capital murder
A man accused of fatally stabbing his two children Saturday was found in Pasadena with a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound, Houston police said. More>
Texas News
Human remains found as Bryan police search for 3-year-old girl
Human remains were recovered during the search for 3-year-old Rayven Shields, officials with the Bryan Police Department said. More>
National & World News
Family of Mollie Tibbetts tries to cope with her disappearance
On Sunday, nearly three weeks after her daughter went missing, Laura Calderwood learned that a woman's body had been found in rural Iowa. More>
Demi Lovato speaks out for first time since apparent overdose
Pop star Demi Lovato addressed fans for the first time since her apparent drug overdose last month. More>
