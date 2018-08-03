News 2 Know for Aug. 3, 2018

It's finally Friday! Congrats on making it through another work week.
It's going to be a rather nice day as far as summer goes in Houston. The humidity will be lower than usual, and temperatures will top out in the mid-90s for most. Rain chances go up for the weekend, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
Light and open gate at doctor slaying suspect's home prompts SWAT scene
SWAT and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a disturbance Thursday at the Westbury home of Joseph Pappas at the intersection of Stillbrooke Drive and Doud Street. More>
Credit card skimmers found at popular Kingwood gas station
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in Kingwood to stay alert after five credit card skimmers were found at a gas station. More>
Porter High School catches fire just weeks before school year starts
A high school in the New Caney Independent School District caught fire Thursday, just weeks before the new school year is set to begin. More>
Texas News
Government making plans to detain more immigrants in Texas. Here's where they would be held
President Donald Trump’s administration is working to dramatically ramp up its capacity to detain immigrants — especially in Texas. More>
National & World News
Police: Man tried to steal jet to fly to concert
An Arkansas man is accused of trying to steal a jet to attend an out-of-state concert. More>
China plans tariffs on $60 billion of US products
China has announced plans to put tariffs of up to 25 percent on US products worth $60 billion. More>
Just for fun
Travis Scott drops 'Astroworld' album
Houston’s own Travis Scott released his much-anticipated “Astroworld” album early Friday. More>
