News 2 Know for Aug. 3, 2018

It's finally Friday! Congrats on making it through another work week.

It's going to be a rather nice day as far as summer goes in Houston. The humidity will be lower than usual, and temperatures will top out in the mid-90s for most. Rain chances go up for the weekend, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

SWAT and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a disturbance Thursday at the Westbury home of Joseph Pappas at the intersection of Stillbrooke Drive and Doud Street.

Five credit card skimmers was found at a gas station in Kingwood.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning people in Kingwood to stay alert after five credit card skimmers were found at a gas station.

Firefighters work to clear smoke from Porter High School halls after fire in cosmetology classroom.

A high school in the New Caney Independent School District caught fire Thursday, just weeks before the new school year is set to begin.

Texas News

President Donald Trump's administration is working to dramatically ramp up its capacity to detain immigrants — especially in Texas.

National & World News

According to the Jet Traveler Report 2018, more than one in three private jet owners are worth more than $500 million.

An Arkansas man is accused of trying to steal a jet to attend an out-of-state concert.

China has announced plans to put tariffs of up to 25 percent on US products worth $60 billion.

Just for fun

Travis Scott performs at Kailand's Swaggy 16th birthday party at Belasco Theatre on September 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Houston's own Travis Scott released his much-anticipated "Astroworld" album early Friday.

