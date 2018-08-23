News 2 Know for Aug. 23, 2018

It's Thursday, and it's also National Sponge Cake Day. So put on your baker's cap and enjoy some of the deliciousness that is sponge cake.

Today's Weather

The heat is going to be the big story in the weather department. In fact, a heat advisory has been issued for most of southeast Texas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

Houston Astros fans spent Wednesday night camping out in front of Minute Maid Park for a chance at scoring a newly released bobblehead. More>

After spending Wednesday in Rockport to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Houston on Thursday. More>

Friendswood PD The mugshot of Dennis Wayne Beasley.

A Friendswood businessman has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after he was caught in an online sting operation by Missouri City police, according to authorities.

Texas News

KXAN From left: Devan Davis-Brooks, Kadin Watson and Emmanuel Tejas Pena are seen in these mugshots released Aug. 22, 2018.

Three Texas high school students were arrested Wednesday after they made comments about shooting up a school, officials said. More>

National & World News

Over a million people in Hawaii are already seeing the first signs of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 cyclone that could become the first major hurricane to make landfall there in 26 years. More>

Two people were killed and one "badly injured" in a knife attack Thursday morning in Trappes, a suburb west of Paris, according to France's National Police. More>

Just for fun

SXC

A Massachusetts golfer lost a golf ball to a fox that was sharing the green with him. More>

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.