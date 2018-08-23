News 2 Know for Aug. 23, 2018

It's Thursday, and it's also National Sponge Cake Day. So put on your baker's cap and enjoy some of the deliciousness that is sponge cake.
Today's Weather
The heat is going to be the big story in the weather department. In fact, a heat advisory has been issued for most of southeast Texas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Astros fans line up for hours to snag new Alex Bregman bobblehead
Houston Astros fans spent Wednesday night camping out in front of Minute Maid Park for a chance at scoring a newly released bobblehead. More>
Vice President Pence to speak at Johnson Space Center
After spending Wednesday in Rockport to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Houston on Thursday. More>
Friendswood businessman charged with online solicitation of a minor after sting operation
A Friendswood businessman has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after he was caught in an online sting operation by Missouri City police, according to authorities.
Texas News
3 Texas students accused of planning attack on their high school
Three Texas high school students were arrested Wednesday after they made comments about shooting up a school, officials said. More>
National & World News
Hurricane Lane is Hawaii's biggest weather threat in decades
Over a million people in Hawaii are already seeing the first signs of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 cyclone that could become the first major hurricane to make landfall there in 26 years. More>
Knife attack near Paris leaves two dead, one injured
Two people were killed and one "badly injured" in a knife attack Thursday morning in Trappes, a suburb west of Paris, according to France's National Police. More>
Just for fun
Caught on video: Fox steals golfer's ball
A Massachusetts golfer lost a golf ball to a fox that was sharing the green with him. More>
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.