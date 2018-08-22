News 2 Know for Aug. 22, 2018

Happy Hump Day! It's Wednesday, and it's also National Tooth Fairy Day. So, don't forget to put that tooth under your pillow tonight.
Today's Weather
The rain chances are pretty much gone, and much drier air has moved into the region. Don't let that fool you, though. It's still going to be a hot one. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Bank employee charged in violent attempted robbery appears in court
The bank worker who has been charged in connection with a violent attempted robbery that was caught on camera appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. More>
'High school beef' turned drive-by leaves woman injured, deputies say
“High school beef” seems to be the motivation behind a drive-by shooting Wednesday that injured a woman who was sleeping at a northwest Harris County home, deputies said. More>
#Support4Taylen: Mother starts movement for daughter after dog attack left her scarred
A mother from Fort Bend County has started a movement for her daughter after a dog attack left her scarred. More>
Texas News
Gov. Greg Abbott looking for ways to pay teachers six-figure salary in Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is looking into ways to improve schools financial systems and increase teachers pay to a six-figure salary, according to KXAN News. More>
National & World News
Politicians blame immigration laws for Mollie Tibbetts' fate
After an undocumented immigrant was arrested Tuesday in the presumed death of Mollie Tibbetts, President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers blamed the tragedy on the nation's immigration laws. More>
Georgia teacher searches for kidney in unique way
A Georgia teacher who needs a kidney is searching for a donor match in a unique way: by hitting the streets. More>
Just for fun
Explore 'The Outer Limits' with this quiz
We have taken control of your quiz. Do not attempt to adjust the volume. More>
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.