News 2 Know for Aug. 21, 2018

It's Tuesday, and it's also the anniversary of when Hawaii became the 50th state to joine the Union. Aloha!

Today's Weather

There's a better chance for showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front slinks through the area. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Local News

A violent attempted robbery that was caught on surveillance video last week is believed to be an inside job, according to investigators. More>

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar Peachtree City, Georgia's Willis Maginnis (6) celebrates after sliding in home on Ben Traxler's game-winning hit past Houston catcher Andy Guy in the bottom of the ninth inning of an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series…

The drama for Post Oak Little League continued deep into the night in Williamsport before they finally saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion, 7-6 to Peachtree City. More>

A woman died at the hospital Monday after she killed one person and injured another during a shooting at a Missouri City warehouse, police said. More>

Texas News

The Texas A&M president and several faculty members gathered to announce what they call a more streamlined process of helping sexual assault victims report crimes. More>

National & World News

A crowd of about 250 protesters on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus knocked over the controversial Silent Sam Confederate statue, according to the university. More>

A federal judge in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to block a settlement the U.S. State Department reached with a company that would allow it to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet. More>

Just for fun

The 2018 MTV VMAs lit up Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, ushering in performances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and more. More>

