News 2 Know for Aug. 20, 2018

It's Monday, and it's also the first day of school for thousands of students spread across 18 districts in the Houston area. Here's hoping it's a year full of learning exciting, new things for all the students out there.
Today's Weather
Our rain chances are going up starting today. In between storms, it will be hot and humid. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Woman dies after killing 1, injuring 1 at Missouri City warehouse, police say
A woman died at a hospital Monday after she killed one person and injured another during a shooting at a Missouri City warehouse, police said. More>
Small plane crashes in woods after hitting roof of La Porte building
A small airplane landed in a grove of trees Monday after crashing into the roof of a nearby building. More>
Santa Fe students to begin first school year since high school massacre
Santa Fe Independent School District students will return to class Monday to begin the first school year since a massacre at the high school that killed 10 people. More>
Texas News
New electricity company claims it has lowest price in Texas
How much was your electric bill last month? It was higher than usual if you're like most. But one new electric provider says you would have saved about 30 percent if you were with it. More>
National & World News
Trump keeps up attacks on Mueller probe following McGahn revelation
President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attacks against special counsel Robert Mueller and his team as he sought to downplay weekend reports that his White House counsel cooperated extensively with Mueller's probe. More>
Pope in letter about sex abuse report: 'We abandoned the little ones'
Pope Francis has acknowledged "with shame and repentance" the Catholic Church's failure to act over sexual abuse by clerics against minors going back decades, writing "we showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them." More>
Just for fun
Top movie this weekend: 'Crazy Rich Asians'
The Warner Bros. romantic comedy opened to an estimated $25.2 million at the domestic box office this weekend. More>
