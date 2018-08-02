News 2 Know for Aug. 2, 2018

Happy Thursday, or as some of us at KPRC2 like to say, "Friday Eve!"
It's going to be another hot day, and you'll start to notice the humidity creeping back up today. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Search for suspect in doctor's slaying continues
As more details come to light in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, KPRC has learned that, on July 19, the day before Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down, Joseph Pappas, the man who police believe is responsible for the crime, had a document notarized that essentially allowed him to transfer the deed to his property to a woman in Ohio. More>
A warehouse in Houston where you can score big deals on name brands
Customer returns, discontinued items and overstock, big retailers clear these items off store shelves to make room for new products. Consumer expert Amy Davis discovered a Houston warehouse that sells them for up to half off. More>
Man believed to be getaway driver in good Samaritan's death appears in court
A man charged with murder in the case of a man who was killed last week while trying to stop a robbery outside a north Harris County home appeared in court Thursday. More>
Texas News
$8,000 reward for 'most wanted sex offender from Central Texas,' officials say
The reward for the capture of a man known to authorities as the "most wanted sex offender from central Texas" was announced as $8,000, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. More>
National & World News
Pope declares death penalty inadmissible
Pope Francis has declared that the death penalty is never admissible and that the Catholic Church will work towards its abolition around the world, the Vatican formally announced Thursday. More>
Death Valley sets record for world's hottest month
Think it's hot where you are? Think again. More>
Just for fun
'Game of Thrones' castle for sale
"Game of Thrones" fans have been patiently waiting for the new season of the hit HBO show for what feels like years, so any news pertaining to the "GoT" universe is worth getting excited about. More>
