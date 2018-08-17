News 2 Know for Aug. 17, 2018

We made it! Happy Friday and National Thrift Store Day! So, go find some great deals on gently used items to celebrate.
Today's Weather
It's going to be another steamy August day to end the work week. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Body found after fire at 87-year-old Baytown man's home
A body was found Friday at the scene of a fire at the home of an 87-year-old Baytown man, officials said. More>
Post Oak Little League wins LLWS opener over Rhode Island
The kids from the Post Oak Little League were tested in their opening game at the Little League World Series, but they prevailed over a tough Coventry team from Rhode Island, 3-1. More>
Woman's life savings stolen by man, woman pretending to be friendly neighbors
Many would say "monsters" is the proper word for the couple who targeted 87-year-old Vivian Sundermeyer. More>
Texas News
San Antonio passes paid sick leave ordinance, joining Austin in fight against top Texas Republicans
The San Antonio City Council passed a new paid sick leave ordinance Thursday — but the local rule may well die either in the courts or on the floor of the state Legislature before it goes into effect next year. More>
National News
President Trump cancels military parade over price tag, says 'maybe next year'
President Donald Trump said Friday he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing the "ridiculously high" price tag - a day after U.S. officials said the November event could cost $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House. More>
Fans flock to church where Aretha Franklin started singing
On Thursday, fans flocked to the church Aretha Franklin grew up in to pay respect to the Queen of Soul. More>
Just for fun
Houston, get ready for James Harden's 2018 JH-Town Weekend
James Harden is hosting his annual JH-Town Weekend this weekend in Houston. More>
