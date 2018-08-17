News 2 Know for Aug. 17, 2018

We made it! Happy Friday and National Thrift Store Day! So, go find some great deals on gently used items to celebrate.

Today's Weather

It's going to be another steamy August day to end the work week. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Local News

A body was found Friday at the scene of a fire at the home of an 87-year-old Baytown man, officials said. More>

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Houston's Ryan Selvaggi (19) celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch by Coventry, R.I., pitcher Tommy Turner (9) during the third inning in U.S. pool play at the Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.,…

The kids from the Post Oak Little League were tested in their opening game at the Little League World Series, but they prevailed over a tough Coventry team from Rhode Island, 3-1. More>

Many would say "monsters" is the proper word for the couple who targeted 87-year-old Vivian Sundermeyer. More>

Texas News

The San Antonio City Council passed a new paid sick leave ordinance Thursday — but the local rule may well die either in the courts or on the floor of the state Legislature before it goes into effect next year. More>

National News

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting on July 18, 2018.

President Donald Trump said Friday he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing the "ridiculously high" price tag - a day after U.S. officials said the November event could cost $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House. More>

On Thursday, fans flocked to the church Aretha Franklin grew up in to pay respect to the Queen of Soul. More>

Just for fun

Houston Rockets

James Harden is hosting his annual JH-Town Weekend this weekend in Houston. More>

