News 2 Know for Aug. 16, 2018

It's Thursday. Hang in there! You've only got one more day to go until the weekend.
Today is also the 60th birthday of pop singer (and some would say diva) Madonna. She was born in Bay City, Michigan, and released her first album in 1983. Scroll down to the "Just For Fun" section for even more facts about Madonna.
Today's Weather
There's a slightly better chance at isolated showers and thunderstorms today. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend to death in front of kids, deputies say
A man was stabbed to death Thursday by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight at a home in Katy, deputies said. More>
2 additional suspects arrested in connection to Texas City woman's death, police say
Two people were arrested Wednesday south of San Antonio in connection to a Texas City woman's death, officials said. More>
Post Oak Little League plays first World Series playoff game today
We're sporting our "Post Oak Pride" Wednesday night, less than 24-hours before the team plays its first tournament in the Little League World Series. More>
Texas News
These are the delectable foods you'll want to try at State Fair of Texas
If you love rich food and deep-fried concoctions while you visit the State Fair of Texas, you will probably love some of the foods that may win coveted titles later this month in the Big Texas Choice Awards. More>
National News
Husband arrested in Colorado case of missing pregnant woman, 2 children
Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case. More>
FDA warns of pet owners using animals to get opioids
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised alarm about one way people might access opioids to misuse and abuse: their pets. More>
Just for fun
Madonna through the years
Here's a look at the pop queen's life and career over the years. More>
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.