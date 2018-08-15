News 2 Know for Aug. 15, 2018

Happy Wednesday, and for some parents, it's a very happy Wednesday! That's because students in 12 school districts in the Houston area are heading back to school today.

So, happy first day of school to the hundreds of kids dusting off those backpacks! Here's hoping you learn lots of awesome things this year.

Today's Weather

More hot, humid weather is expected today. Rain chances are low and dust levels will drops. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Local News

Students in 12 districts across the Houston area are dusting off their backpacks and lunchboxes Wednesday as they head back to school. More>

KPRC/Family Photo At left, police investigate a fatal shooting in a southwest Houston neighborhood on Aug. 15, 2018. At right, Michael Lawson, the victim of the shooting, is seen in an undated family photo.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday while walking with his son to a southwest Houston convenience store, police said. More>

Roberta Salazar died peacefully and her funeral was planned carefully, her children said. But instead of embalming Salazar's body, Grace Funeral Home burned it and, a new lawsuit claims, gave the remains to the wrong family, who buried them. More>

Texas News

Mother cries after son made to stay in the US longer after she was deported to Guatemala.

After being apart for 81 days, a 9-year-old boy known only as Antony boarded a flight Tuesday to Guatemala to be reunited with his mother. Antony did not have much to say, but he was all smiles before departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. More>

National News

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were like any other school, you wouldn't think much of the freshly-painted burgundy hallways or the newly-installed 20-foot tall fences around the freshman building. More>

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

For four years, nearly half-a-million dollars quietly vanished from cafeteria registers at two schools in Connecticut. More>

Just for fun

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Washington man's fortunes took a turn for the richer after enjoying a fortune cookie when he noticed that it contained three fortunes. More>

