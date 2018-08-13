News 2 Know for Aug. 13, 2018

Here we go again! It's Monday and we're back to the grind.

Aug. 13 is also Left-Handers Day! About 10 percent of people are left-handed, and scientists say that people who use their left hand are more artistic and creative than their right-handed counterparts. More of our recent presidents have been left-handed than right-handed. So, bump elbows with your favorite lefty today!

Today's Weather

It's a humid, warm start to the day, but there's not much rain in the forecast. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

One man is dead and another was injured Sunday in a shooting at a parking garage in the Medical Center, police said. More>

A family in Tomball said they have been waiting for a moving truck to arrive for more than 40 days. More>

Another plume of dust from the Sahara Desert has arrived. Here's what you need to know. More>

Texas News

Sean Gallup/2017 Getty Images

Texas wants to use more than $209 million from a lawsuit settlement with Volkswagen to reduce air pollution and help introduce more zero-emission vehicles to Texas roadways, according to a plan unveiled Wednesday. More>

National News

Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has been hospitalized, according to several news reports. More>

A deadly infection has been linked to a dog's saliva in Wisconsin. More>

Just for fun

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush

President George H.W. Bush was one of several presidents in recent history that were left-handed. Celebrate Left-Handers Day with these fun facts. More>

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.