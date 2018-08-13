News 2 Know for Aug. 13, 2018

Here we go again! It's Monday and we're back to the grind.
Aug. 13 is also Left-Handers Day! About 10 percent of people are left-handed, and scientists say that people who use their left hand are more artistic and creative than their right-handed counterparts. More of our recent presidents have been left-handed than right-handed. So, bump elbows with your favorite lefty today!
Today's Weather
It's a humid, warm start to the day, but there's not much rain in the forecast. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Man killed in double shooting in parking garage of luxury Med Center apartments
One man is dead and another was injured Sunday in a shooting at a parking garage in the Medical Center, police said. More>
Tomball family wants answers after waiting more than 40 days for moving company to deliver items
A family in Tomball said they have been waiting for a moving truck to arrive for more than 40 days. More>
What you should know about the Sahara dust in Houston
Another plume of dust from the Sahara Desert has arrived. Here's what you need to know. More>
Texas News
Texas releases plan for how more than $209 million from Volkswagen settlement will be spent
Texas wants to use more than $209 million from a lawsuit settlement with Volkswagen to reduce air pollution and help introduce more zero-emission vehicles to Texas roadways, according to a plan unveiled Wednesday. More>
National News
Aretha Franklin hospitalized, 'gravely ill,' reports say
The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has been hospitalized, according to several news reports. More>
Woman dies after contracting infection from dog's saliva
A deadly infection has been linked to a dog's saliva in Wisconsin. More>
Just for fun
10 interesting facts about left-handers
President George H.W. Bush was one of several presidents in recent history that were left-handed. Celebrate Left-Handers Day with these fun facts. More>
