News 2 Know for Aug. 1, 2018

It's Wednesday! Not only is it hump day, but it's also the first day of August.

The rain is out of here for now, and a north wind is going to help keep the humidity in check today. It's summer in Houston, though, so don't expect a dramatic cool down.

Here’s a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin:

Local News

Here are some of the Houston-area stories that you may have missed overnight or that we will be following today.

Texas DPS/Family Photo Jeffrey McDonald, left, is seen in a February 2018 mugshot and Rebecca Suhrheinrich, right, is seen in an undated photo.

A murder charge has been filed in the case of a Harris County woman who has been missing since Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. More>

Barbecue fundraiser held for Moyses Arreguin.

A juvenile has been arrested in the case of a man who was killed last week while trying to stop a robbery outside a north Harris County home. More>

Getty Images

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is listed as day-to-day Wednesday after a dive that left him with a sore shoulder. More>

Texas News

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

For Texans who aren’t fans of either of the nation’s two major parties, writing in a random person — or meteor — may sound appealing. More>

National & World News

Photo from Pexels

With $1,000 in cash and a handwritten apology, a former waitress is trying to make things right after stealing money from a Mexican restaurant more than 20 years ago. More>

CNN

Dozens of cases believed to hold the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War are to due to be flown to the United States on Wednesday. More>

Just for fun

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

If your birthday is in August, you'll be celebrating your birth month with Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas and former President Barack Obama. Check out our list of other famous people who have birthday's this month. More>

