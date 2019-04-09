News 2 Know: Happy birthday Astrodome, multiple skimmers found at local gas stations and more

Happy Tuesday! Today is National Unicorn Day, and while unicorns may be fictional, there are still plenty of ways to honor the mystical creature ranging from unicorn foods to unicorn clothes. You can browse #Unicorn on Instagram or Twitter for inspiration.
Today's Weather
Today is starting off cool, but temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
Mother claims she wasn't allowed to enroll daughter in school due to outfit
The mother of a high school student claimed she could not register her daughter for class because of her outfit. Read more >
Local News
Two men at large after shooting man in face, killing him, police say
Police are asking for help identifying two men who they say shot a man in the face, killing him. Read more >
7 skimmers found at 2 Houston-area gas stations
Seven credit card skimmers were found at two Houston-area gas stations in the span of two days last week, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Read more >
Texas News
Texan fights against ISIS in Syria as international volunteer
Fighting the Islamic State group on the front lines is a mission very few are willing to take on alone, if at all. But for a 24-year-old San Marcos man, fighting the terrorist group was a calling that he wouldn’t ignore, despite warnings from the U.S. government. Read more >
National News
La. congregants wait for answers after church fires
It is still unclear who or what is responsible for the burning of three historically black Louisiana churches in 10 days. It will take investigators time to sift through what evidence remains to determine if the blazes were intentionally set and if they are connected. Read more >
Happy Birthday!
Houston Astrodome opened on this date in 1965
Happy birthday to the Astrodome! When the Astrodome opened on April 9, 1965, the Harris County Domed Stadium was the first of its kind, and was dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World." Read more >
