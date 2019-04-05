News 2 Know: Fans ready for Astros home opener, two killed in industrial accident and more

Happy Friday! Today is National Deep Dish Pizza Day and while we may not be in Chicago, you can still celebrate the day by going to your favorite local pizza shop and grabbing a slice (we won't tell if you get thin crust).

Today is also the Astros home opener! The now-iconic "Kate Upton sweater" and other Astros rainbow merchandise items are back in stock and available for sale at the team store.

Today's Weather

The rain will give Houston a break Friday, so people going to the Astros FanFest don't have to worry about getting wet, but the break will be short-lived. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Jay Hammersley & Maria Vestal (Photo: Facebook)

A Katy man is accused of strangling his wife and burning her body to ashes. Read more >

KPRC Two people were killed and one treated for shock after an industrial accident in east Harris County, deputies said.

Two people were killed after an industrial accident in east Harris County, deputies said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Spitzer Industries Waterfront Facility on Industrial Road near 105th Street. Read more >

A Houston teen suspected of killing his parents adamantly maintained his innocence throughout a nearly hour-long interrogation by Houston Police Department homicide detectives, according to an audio recording of the interrogation tape played Thursday on day three of the capital murder trial. Read more >

© 2018 The Texas Tribune

Judge William McLeod thought he’d had a pretty good first two months on the bench at Harris County Civil Court. So good, he figured, he was ready to take a run at the Texas Supreme Court. Read more >

Ohio Department of Corrections via CNN Shown is a 2018 mugshot of Brian Rini.

Brian Michael Rini, 23, showed up Wednesday in a Kentucky neighborhood and said he was the boy, who had been held captive by two men for seven years, authorities said. Read more >

2018 Getty Images Houston Astros fans display a sign during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Who's ready for baseball season? The Houston Astros are expecting a sold-out crowd for opening day this Friday at Minute Maid Park, as the team takes on the Oakland Athletics. Read more >

