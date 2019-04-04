News 2 Know: Heavy rain still to come, Houston rapper organized vigil for Nipsey Hussle and more

Good Thursday morning! Today is National Burrito Day so it's the perfect day for some tortilla-wrapped goodness from your favorite taco or burrito joint.

If you would rather not eat a burrito but want to celebrate the day, you can make yourself into one with a giant tortilla blanket. A woman posted a photo of herself wrapped up in one, and it quickly went viral.

Today's Weather

Overnight rain caused slick roads for the morning commute, and it's not over yet. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC2

U.S. Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced she is traveling to the southern border to assess how a “surge” of resources is handling a steep and prolonged increase in the number of immigrants caught illegally crossing the border. Read more >

Local News

KPRC An argument between neighbors turned violent, leaving one person dead, police said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music Rapper Nipsey Hussle

A Houston rapper organized a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. Read more >

Texas News

A Houston teen accused of killing his parents claimed, "It's all my fault" to a dispatcher during the 911 call he made following the shootings. Read more >

National News

CNN video

Authorities are investigating after a teen who identified himself as missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen told police he just escaped from his kidnappers, CNN affiliate WCPO reported. Read more >

Boeing Investigation

Jemal Countess/Getty Images A piece of the fuselage of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 can be seen in the foreground as local residents collect debris at the scene where the plane crashed in a wheat field in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after takeoff last month performed all of the procedures recommended by Boeing when the plane started to nose dive but could not save it, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by Ethiopia's government. Read more >

