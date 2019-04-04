News 2 Know: Heavy rain still to come, Houston rapper organized vigil for Nipsey Hussle and more

Good Thursday morning! Today is National Burrito Day so it's the perfect day for some tortilla-wrapped goodness from your favorite taco or burrito joint.
If you would rather not eat a burrito but want to celebrate the day, you can make yourself into one with a giant tortilla blanket. A woman posted a photo of herself wrapped up in one, and it quickly went viral.
Today's Weather
Overnight rain caused slick roads for the morning commute, and it's not over yet. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
Firsthand look at what is happening on Texas-Mexico border
U.S. Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced she is traveling to the southern border to assess how a “surge” of resources is handling a steep and prolonged increase in the number of immigrants caught illegally crossing the border. Read more >
Local News
'I didn't think it was real:' Son reacts after woman stabbed by neighbor, police say
An argument between neighbors turned violent, leaving one person dead, police said. Read more >
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth organizes vigil for Nipsey Hussle
A Houston rapper organized a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. Read more >
Texas News
'It's all my fault': Jury hears 911 call at trial of Houston teen accused of killing parents
A Houston teen accused of killing his parents claimed, "It's all my fault" to a dispatcher during the 911 call he made following the shootings. Read more >
National News
Ohio teen says he escaped from kidnappers after 7 years
Authorities are investigating after a teen who identified himself as missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen told police he just escaped from his kidnappers, CNN affiliate WCPO reported. Read more >
Boeing Investigation
Preliminary report: Crew of doomed Ethiopia jet followed procedures
The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after takeoff last month performed all of the procedures recommended by Boeing when the plane started to nose dive but could not save it, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by Ethiopia's government. Read more >
