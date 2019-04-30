News 2 Know: Police draw guns on wrong man, militia member to remain jailed and more

Tuesday has arrived.

It's also National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day. There are lots of pets at animal shelters in our area that are searching for their forever homes.

Today's Weather

Humidity is on the rise, and you can really feel it out there this morning. There are a few isolated showers possible today. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies.

VIDEO: Britta Merwin has your forecast

KPRC Two children under five were ejected from a vehicle after a crash in northeast Harris County.

HCSO A man who deputies said pretended to be gay in order to rob and kill other man appeared in court Monday.

KPRC2

A father who was driving with his children was pulled over by police and he and his daughters were held at gunpoint. Read more >

CNN Video

Militia leader Larry Mitchell Hopkins should remain behind bars pending his trial on a federal weapons charge, a judge ruled Monday. Read more >

KPRC2

As parents, we worry about everything from the food our children eat, to the toys they play with, to making sure their teeth are brushed. Yet, when it comes to protecting our children, there is one crucial area many of us miss -- their identity. Read more >

In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States of America.

