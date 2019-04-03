News 2 Know: Deadly Crosby fire latest, security breach at Trump resort and more

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Walking Day. Take a stroll during lunch to celebrate.

More cloud cover today, but temperatures will be pleasant. Rain is still in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Family and friends of James Earl Mangum, nicknamed Bubba, confirmed that he died Tuesday morning in an explosion at a chemical plant in Crosby. Read more >

Just three weeks after there was a fire at an Exxon facility in Baytown and the ITC fire in Deer Park broke out, an investigation is underway for Houston’s third chemical fire and explosion that rocked the Crosby area, killing one plant employee and injuring two. Read more >

An explosion at the KMCO facility rocked the Crosby area Tuesday morning. Read more >

When Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign was looking to drum up attendance for a weekend rally in downtown Austin, the college a few blocks away might have seemed like the perfect place to go. Read more >

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a woman carrying Chinese passports accused of illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Read more >

The Texas Mile in Victoria draws car enthusiasts from around the world. And this year a car customized at M2K Motorsports in Fulshear was the star of the show. Read more >

