News 2 Know: Deadly drive-by, another synagogue shooting and more

Today is also National Zipper Day. Elias Howe first patented the "Automatic, Continuous Clothing Closure," in 1851, but he never marketed it. The modern zipper, which we all use today, wasn't invented until 1913 by an engineer at the Universal Fastener Company.

Today's Weather

The humidity is returning this week. It's Houston, right? We knew that awesome spring weather couldn't last forever.

VIDEO: Britta Merwin has your forecast

Trending right now

A man is fighting for his life after a road rage incident in northwest Harris County, police said. Read more >

Local News

Courtesy of Family Members Kendrick Milton, 28, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a targeted drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Read more >

Parents watching their children play sports Saturday at a Katy park were on high alert after receiving a notification on their phones of an attempted child abduction. Read more >

Sports News

Getty Images OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 28: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors closely guards James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during Game One of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2019 in…

Kevin Durant scored 35 points in outdueling James Harden and the Golden State Warriors held off the Houston Rockets 104-100 on Sunday in the opener of what is shaping up to be a sensational best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Read more >

National News

KCBS via CNN Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue speaks at a vigil Sunday.

Moments after a gunman opened fire in Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein's synagogue, as his friend lay dying in the lobby, he wrapped his arm and bleeding fingers in a prayer shawl, stood on a chair and spoke to his congregation. Read more >

Spoiler Alert

HBO via CNN "Game of Thrones"

SPOILER WARNING: If you have not watched Season 8, Episode 3 of Game of Thrones, retreat into your castle and seal yourself in the very safe crypts because this post is one big spoiler. Read more >

On This Day

In 1967, Aretha Franklin released her single "Respect." It would go on to become the Billboard Song of the Year.

