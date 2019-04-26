News 2 Know: Man jumps out of vehicle on I-45, the economy is booming and more

Welcome to Friday!

Not only is it the final day of the work week, but it is also Arbor Day. There are lots of great places to get out and enjoy nature and gain an appreciation of the trees that help us survive. Here's a list of parks in Harris County.

Today's Weather

Fantastic weather for today, with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s. The same kind of weather is expected through the weekend.

Trending right now

A man is dead after police say he jumped out of a vehicle and was hit by a passing car on the Pierce Elevated. Read more >

Local News

KPRC2 Three cadets were shot in an accidental shooting at a police academy in Texas City on April 25, 2019.

Several cadets were injured after an accidental shooting inside a classroom at a police academy training facility. Read more >

KPRC2 Photos show dead wildlife in Galveston.

Fish, birds, turtles dead in Galveston for unknown reasons

Disturbing sights have been reported around Galveston. Read more >

Sports News

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press South offensive tackle Tytus Howard of Alabama State (58) before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.

The Houston Texans chose offensive tackle Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, hoping he can help protect banged-up quarterback Deshaun Watson. Read more >

National News

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown. Read more >

The end is near

Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame" opens in theaters April 25.

Things have calmed down at theaters across Houston after the midnight showings let out, but it won’t stay that way for long as people head out for the early Friday showing of "Avengers: Endgame." Read more >

On This Day

In 1986, the 4th reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in the USSR explodes, killing 31 people. Radioactive contamination reaches much of Western Europe, marking the worst nuclear disaster in the world.

