News 2 Know: Body found under mattress, cause of Notre Dame fire and more

Happy Friday! It's not just any Friday, though. It's Good Friday and the beginning of Passover.

Easter is on Sunday, and if you're looking for some egg hunts to enjoy this weekend click here.

Today's Weather

Egg-ceptional weather is forecast this weekend. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at your forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

A gruesome discovery was made at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Residents at a northwest Harris County apartment complex said they woke up to gunshots and a crash after a vehicle rolled into the building

Residents at a northwest Harris County apartment complex said they woke up to gunshots and a crash after a vehicle rolled into the building. Read more >

A playful pair of pups felt right at home even though where they were staying was only temporary. Read more >

Texas News

LIST: This is what you need to know about Texas' sales tax holiday on emergency prep supplies

Are you prepared for an emergency? Texas is making it easier to answer that question with a “yes” with its tax holiday coming up on April 27 through April 29. Read more >

World News

Courtesy Lana Sator via CNN video

Paris police investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, a police official said Thursday, as France paid a daylong tribute to the firefighters who saved the world-renowned landmark. Read more >

CBD coffee

The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop on Longpoint Road (Photo: Facebook)

A CBD coffee shop in the Houston area will open its doors on -- you guessed it -- April 20. Read more >

On This Day

Two very sad anniversaries are marked today.

In 1993, the FBI raided a compound in Waco that was occupied by David Koresh and his followers that had been under siege by authorities for 51 days. A fire happened and 76 people were killed.

NBC A still image taken from video footage of the Waco seige on April 19, 1993.

In 1995, a bomb was detonated outside the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City in an act of domestic terrorism. A total of 168 people were killed, including 19 children. More than 680 people were injured.

With Sunday marking the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, look back at the other violence that has occurred in April in America.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.