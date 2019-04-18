News 2 Know: Strong storms, Mueller report and more

Welcome to a bumpy Thursday, as storms roll through the Houston area. Check out the forecast and stories below for more information.
Today's Weather
It's certainly been a nasty start to Thursday, but the good news is that the weather will be improving dramatically by the afternoon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Trending right now
Man cited after racist rant at Friendswood phone store
Joey Christian was seen on video going on a drunken racist rant at a phone store in Friendswood on April 16, 2019. Read more >
Local News
Strong storms knock down trees, leave thousands without power
Storms packed a wallop Thursday morning as they rolled through the Houston area, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of people without power. Read more >
150 carats of loose diamonds stolen from jeweler's vehicle at Humble restaurant
The heist, which was caught on camera, took less than one minute. Read more >
Texas News
1 killed, several hurt in church bus crash on Texas highway
A church bus has crashed on a Texas highway, killing one person and injuring several others. Read more >
National News
Attorney General Barr to release redacted Mueller report
The Mueller report is coming: Attorney General William Barr is expected Thursday to release a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report detailing the findings of the special counsel investigation. Read more >
Spring cleaning
Tackling Paper Clutter
Consumer expert Amy Davis gives tips on how to keep paper clutter at a minimum. Read more >
On This Day
In 1506, the cornerstone of the current St. Peter's Basilica was laid at the Vatican.
