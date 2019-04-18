News 2 Know: Strong storms, Mueller report and more

Welcome to a bumpy Thursday, as storms roll through the Houston area. Check out the forecast and stories below for more information.

Today's Weather

It's certainly been a nasty start to Thursday, but the good news is that the weather will be improving dramatically by the afternoon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC2 Joey Christian was seen on video going on a drunken racist rant at a phone store in Friendswood on April 16, 2019.

Local News

KPRC A downed tree landed in the road near the Lockwood exit ramp of I-10 causing issues for drivers in the area.

Storms packed a wallop Thursday morning as they rolled through the Houston area, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of people without power. Read more >

The heist, which was caught on camera, took less than one minute. Read more >

Texas News

Google Maps A church bus has crashed on a Texas highway, killing one person and injuring several others.

National News

Getty Images Attorney General William Barr testifies about the Justice Department's FY2020 budget request before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on…

The Mueller report is coming: Attorney General William Barr is expected Thursday to release a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report detailing the findings of the special counsel investigation. Read more >

Spring cleaning

iStock/Qwasyx

Consumer expert Amy Davis gives tips on how to keep paper clutter at a minimum. Read more >

On This Day

In 1506, the cornerstone of the current St. Peter's Basilica was laid at the Vatican.

