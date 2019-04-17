News 2 Know: Man beaten to death with stick, Texas' confusing alcohol laws and more

Welcome to Wednesday. We're halfway through the work week. Today is also National Bat Appreciation Day. Did you know that Houston has two bat colonies that can be observed? Get more information about them here.

Today's Weather

Look for plenty of clouds Wednesday before strong storms roll through the area overnight. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

For the first time, the loved ones of a Houston couple shot and killed in a botched police raid have returned to the Harding Street home. Read more >

Local News

Police are investigating the death of a man they say was beaten to death inside a northeast Houston food store with multiple people present. Read more >

Procedural hearings consumed most of day seven in the capital murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr. Read more >

Texas News

Texas politicians love to portray the Lone Star State as a mecca for free-market capitalism and low regulation. Read more >

World News

Nearly $1 billion in donations have poured in for the vast restoration of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral -- but a pledge by French President Emmanuel Macron that it will be completed within five years was facing accusations of being wildly off track. Read more >

Creepy or cool?

In a study conducted by the yoga alliance, 12% of American adults meditate. Some people use oils and herbal remedies or find a meditation leader on YouTube. Read more >

On This Day

In 2011, "Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO.

