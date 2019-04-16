News 2 Know: Store clerk killed, latest on Notre Dame fire and more

Welcome to Tuesday. It's also the birthday of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music. The Texas-born singer would've been 48 years old today. She was shot and killed in March 1995.

Another spectacular spring day for Houston, but storms are on the way this week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said road rage was to blame for a deadly motorcycle crash in west Houston on Monday. Read more >

Three children and two adults were injured Tuesday in what authorities described as a serious crash in north Harris County. Read more >

A store clerk in southwest Houston was gunned down while doing his job. Read more >

City of Franklin and Robertson County officials have issued a disaster declaration after severe storms and an EF3 tornado hit the area. Read more >

Firefighters declared success Tuesday morning in an over 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers. Read more >

Images of Kroger’s new self-driving vehicles conjure up memories of "The Jetson’s" theme song. Read more >

In 1900, the U.S. Post Office issued its first books of postage stamps.

