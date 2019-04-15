News 2 Know: Fire at Foreman mansion, it's Tax Day and more

Welcome to Monday and another work week. It's also Tax Day, but don't worry. It's not all bad news. We've got a list of some deals you can snag to make paying Uncle Sam a little less taxing. Check them out here.

Today's Weather

Some spectacular spring weather is expected to start the work week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast for the week.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast for the week.

Trending right now

A family is looking for answers as to why no charges have been filed after their loved one was stabbed to death in southeast Houston. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Smoke pours from a garage at the mansion of George Foreman in Huffman, Texas, on April 14, 2019.

Firefighters spent several hours Sunday battling a garage fire at the Huffman mansion of boxing legend George Foreman. Read more >

James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists to help the Houston Rockets rout the Utah Jazz 122-90 on Sunday night in Game 1 of a best-of-seven first-round playoff series. Read more >

Texas News

Two more deaths have been blamed on the weekend storms that ravaged the South, bringing the death toll to at least eight. Read more >

National News

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Runners were focused on staying dry Monday morning as they awaited the start of the 2019 Boston Marathon. Read more >

Tax Day

iStock / peanut8481 Withdrawals from an IRA owned by someone age 70½ or over that is paid directly to a qualified charity can be excluded from gross income.

After filing your taxes, you might be wondering how long you should keep your tax records. Read more >

On This Day

In 1912, the RMS Titanic sank off the coast of Newfoundland. Nearly 1,700 people were killed.

