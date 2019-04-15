News 2 Know: Fire at Foreman mansion, it's Tax Day and more

Welcome to Monday and another work week. It's also Tax Day, but don't worry. It's not all bad news. We've got a list of some deals you can snag to make paying Uncle Sam a little less taxing. Check them out here.
Today's Weather
Some spectacular spring weather is expected to start the work week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast for the week.
Trending right now
Family of woman stabbed to death by neighbor calls for justice after no charges filed
A family is looking for answers as to why no charges have been filed after their loved one was stabbed to death in southeast Houston. Read more >
Local News
Fire damages garage at George Foreman's Huffman mansion
Firefighters spent several hours Sunday battling a garage fire at the Huffman mansion of boxing legend George Foreman. Read more >
Harden scores 29 as Rockets rout Jazz 122-90 in Game 1
James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists to help the Houston Rockets rout the Utah Jazz 122-90 on Sunday night in Game 1 of a best-of-seven first-round playoff series. Read more >
Texas News
Two more deaths blamed on Southern storms, bringing death toll to at least 8 overall
Two more deaths have been blamed on the weekend storms that ravaged the South, bringing the death toll to at least eight. Read more >
National News
Runners gear up for another wet Boston Marathon
Runners were focused on staying dry Monday morning as they awaited the start of the 2019 Boston Marathon. Read more >
Tax Day
After taxes are filed, how long should I keep documents?
After filing your taxes, you might be wondering how long you should keep your tax records. Read more >
On This Day
In 1912, the RMS Titanic sank off the coast of Newfoundland. Nearly 1,700 people were killed.
