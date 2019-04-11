News 2 Know: Man killed while showering, Julian Assange arrested and more

Happy Thursday, which means we've got just one more day to go until the weekend. It is also National Pet Day. So, share pics of your pet with us by emailing share@click2houston.com or uploading them on Click2Pins.
On this day in 1968, former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.
Today's Weather
Another warm and breezy day for us. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Trending right now
HS students caught having sex in front of classmates, parent says
Parents are in shock after word spread that two Foster High School students were caught having sex in front of other classmates on Wednesday. Read more >
Local News
Man shot in chest while showering identifies boss as shooter before dying, police say
A man who was shot in the chest while showering has died, but before he succumbed to his injury, he identified the shooter as his boss, police said. Read more >
Lawsuit: Hundreds of benzene urine samples destroyed in transit following ITC fire
A lawsuit is in the works against a company meant to handle benzene exposure testing in the wake of the massive chemical fire in Deer Park. Read more >
Texas News
Gov. Abbott pushes Texas' first sales tax hike in 30 years
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for Texas' first sales tax increase in nearly 30 years as Republican leaders who promised to boost money for classrooms and cut property taxes struggle to achieve both with just weeks left to deliver. Read more >
World News
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London on US warrant
Police entered the Ecuadorian embassy in London Thursday morning, arresting Julian Assange and bringing the Wikileaks founder's seven-year stint there to a dramatic close. Read more >
Let's Go, Rockets!
Rockets to face Jazz in opening round of playoffs
It was a wild final two nights of the regular season and at the end of it all, the Houston Rockets fell into the fourth seed and will open the postseason against the Utah Jazz. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.