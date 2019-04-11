News 2 Know: Man killed while showering, Julian Assange arrested and more

Happy Thursday, which means we've got just one more day to go until the weekend. It is also National Pet Day. So, share pics of your pet with us by emailing share@click2houston.com or uploading them on Click2Pins.

On this day in 1968, former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.

Today's Weather

Another warm and breezy day for us. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Parents are in shock after word spread that two Foster High School students were caught having sex in front of other classmates on Wednesday. Read more >

KPRC A man who was shot in the chest while showering has died, but before he succumbed to his injury, he was able to identify the shooter as his boss, police said.

A lawsuit is in the works against a company meant to handle benzene exposure testing in the wake of the massive chemical fire in Deer Park. Read more >

KXAN/NBC News Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, motions to the crowd during his State of the State address at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2019. At left, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick looks over the House chamber.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for Texas' first sales tax increase in nearly 30 years as Republican leaders who promised to boost money for classrooms and cut property taxes struggle to achieve both with just weeks left to deliver. Read more >

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Julian Assange gestures as he speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy Of Ecuador on May 19, 2017, in London, England.

Police entered the Ecuadorian embassy in London Thursday morning, arresting Julian Assange and bringing the Wikileaks founder's seven-year stint there to a dramatic close. Read more >

Associated Press Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, In Houston.

It was a wild final two nights of the regular season and at the end of it all, the Houston Rockets fell into the fourth seed and will open the postseason against the Utah Jazz. Read more >

