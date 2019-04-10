News 2 Know: Deadly home invasion, presidential visit and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Siblings Day, so celebrate by giving your brother or sister a call and renewing that sometimes-friendly rivalry.

On this day in 1970, Paul McCartney officially announced the split of The Beatles.

Today's Weather

Get ready for another very warm day. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

In Kemah, which is home to about 2,000 full-time residents but also millions of visitors every year, an argument between the mayor and a city councilwoman about "female issues" is the talk of the town. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Just before midnight Tuesday, a father arrived at home but before he got inside his southwest Houston home, he was confronted by three men wearing masks, according to police.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a father arrived at home but before he got inside his southwest Houston home, he was confronted by three men wearing masks, according to police. Read more >

2019 Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's definitely a historic day for Crosby. The town with a population of just 2,000 people will be getting a visit from the president of the United States Wednesday. Read more >

Texas News

Twitter/@tedcruz via CNN

Sometimes a tweet is more than just a tweet. Read more >

National News

More people are sick from a multistate outbreak of E. coli from an unknown source, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The total number of people infected is now 96. That's 24 more than the agency initially reported on Friday. Read more >

Quick and healthy

Health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke to a local dietitian who says there are several simple ways you can make your food healthier just by adding to it. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.