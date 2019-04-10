News 2 Know: Deadly home invasion, presidential visit and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Siblings Day, so celebrate by giving your brother or sister a call and renewing that sometimes-friendly rivalry.
On this day in 1970, Paul McCartney officially announced the split of The Beatles.
Today's Weather
Get ready for another very warm day. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
'Half of us get periods': Battle brews in Kemah between mayor, councilwoman
In Kemah, which is home to about 2,000 full-time residents but also millions of visitors every year, an argument between the mayor and a city councilwoman about "female issues" is the talk of the town. Read more >
Local News
Son shoots, kills robber after family attacked in violent home invasion, police say
Just before midnight Tuesday, a father arrived at home but before he got inside his southwest Houston home, he was confronted by three men wearing masks, according to police. Read more >
STAAR testing postponed, classes out early as Crosby prepares for president's visit
It's definitely a historic day for Crosby. The town with a population of just 2,000 people will be getting a visit from the president of the United States Wednesday. Read more >
Texas News
Internet blames Ted Cruz for Texas Tech's loss
Sometimes a tweet is more than just a tweet. Read more >
National News
Mystery E. coli outbreak expands to 96 people
More people are sick from a multistate outbreak of E. coli from an unknown source, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The total number of people infected is now 96. That's 24 more than the agency initially reported on Friday. Read more >
Quick and healthy
Five ways to make fast, healthy meals at home
Health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke to a local dietitian who says there are several simple ways you can make your food healthier just by adding to it. Read more >
